Ryanair (RYAAY) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Top

Ryanair Holdings plc ( RYAAY Quick Quote RYAAY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Mar 31, 2024) loss of $1.31 per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 and improved year over year.
Revenues of $2,356 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,332.7 million. Revenues improved year over year, driven by upbeat passenger volumes.
On the back of the buoyant traffic scenario, RYAAY’s profit after tax of €1.92 billion increased 34% year over year.
Total operating costs grew 24% to €11.38 billion, owing to a 32% increase in fuel costs, higher staff costs (including pay restoration, crew, engineering & handler pay rises, higher crewing ratios and pilot productivity pay) and Boeing delivery delays.
Load factor increased to 94% in the reported quarter from 93% in the year-ago quarter. Average fares were up 21%.
Ryanair expects its traffic view for fiscal 2025 to grow 8%, subject to Boeing deliveries returning to contracted levels before the year-end.
Currently, Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here . Performances of Other Transportation Companies Delta Air Lines ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of 45 cents per share, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. Earnings increased 80% on a year-over-year basis.
Revenues of $13.75 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.84 billion and increased 7.75% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air-travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) came in at $12.56 billion, up 6% year over year.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc.( UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 loss per share (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of 15 cents, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents. In the year-ago reported quarter, UAL reported a loss of 63 cents per share.
Operating revenues of $12,539 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12,428.4 million. The top line increased 9.7% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. This was driven by a 10.1% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 90.2% of the top line) to $11,313 million. Almost 39,325 passengers traveled on UAL flights in the first quarter, up 6.8% year over year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s ( JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.22 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 and declined 35.5% year over year.
JBHT’s total operating revenues of $2,944 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117.1 million and fell 8.8% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell 7% year over year. The downfall was owing to a 9% decrease in segment gross revenue per load in both Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), 22% fewer loads in Integrated Capacity Solution (ICS), and a modest decline in average trucks and productivity in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS). Revenue declines in JBI, ICS, JBT and DCS were partially offset by Final Mile Services (FMS) revenue growth of 2%, primarily driven by new contracts implemented over the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Ryanair (RYAAY) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Top
Ryanair Holdings PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote
Currently, Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performances of Other Transportation Companies
