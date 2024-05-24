We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG - Free Report) reached $2.27, with a +1.79% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.1%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 32.42% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.
The upcoming earnings release of QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 166.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $129.02 million, up 9.77% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.76 per share and a revenue of $518.06 million, representing changes of +406.67% and +11.81%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.76.
The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 37, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow QSG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.