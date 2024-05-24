Back to top

Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A - Free Report) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +125.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lions Gate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Global Subscribers: 27.54 million versus 28.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Starz Domestic - Linear Subscribers: 6.76 million compared to the 6.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • LIONSGATE+ - Linear Subscribers: 1.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.77 million.
  • Total Starz - Linear Subscribers: 8.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.53 million.
  • Starz Domestic - OTT Subscribers: 12.59 million compared to the 12.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • STARZPLAY Arabia: 3.22 million compared to the 3.2 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Starz - OTT Subscribers: 15.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16.33 million.
  • Starz Domestic - Total: 19.35 million versus 19.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$123.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$139.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
  • Revenues- Media Networks: $361.50 million compared to the $378.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production: $469.30 million versus $426.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61% change.
  • Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture: $410.60 million versus $427.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.8% change.
Shares of Lions Gate have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

