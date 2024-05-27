We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Guardant Health (GH) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Guardant Health (GH - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. GH recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.
The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.
GH could be on the verge of another rally after moving 47.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account GH's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 5 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Investors should think about putting GH on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.