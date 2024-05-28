Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for May 28, 2024

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.’s ((BAH - Free Report) ) shares surged 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.33, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22.
  • Shares of Workday Inc. ((WDAY - Free Report) ) plunged 15.3% after the company reduced its annual subscription revenue projections.
  • Ross Stores Inc.’s ((ROST - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.8% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.
  • Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. ((DECK - Free Report) ) soared 14.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $4.95, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82.

