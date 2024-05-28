Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM - Free Report) is a cloud service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (AHCHY - Free Report) is a Cement company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.9% downward over the last 60 days.

