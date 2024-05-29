Back to top

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SKWD recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

SKWD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider SKWD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on SKWD for more gains in the near future.


