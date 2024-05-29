Back to top

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. GBX surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

GBX has rallied 6.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests GBX could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider GBX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting GBX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


