Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) reported $3.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was -2.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advance Auto Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Number of stores (Retail) - Total: 5,097 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,516.
  • Number of stores - WORLDPAC: 320 compared to the 323 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - AAP: 4,483 compared to the 4,494 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores opened: 7 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.
  • Number of stores (BOP): 5,107 versus 5,107 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - CARQUEST: 294 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 299.
Shares of Advance Auto Parts have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

