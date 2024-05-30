We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) closed at $2.38, marking no change from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.93% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.67% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 13, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.01, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $94.17 million, indicating an 8.08% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0 per share and a revenue of $387.47 million, indicating changes of +100% and +7.16%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, High Tide Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that High Tide Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 714 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.52, which means High Tide Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.