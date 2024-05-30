Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HP (HPQ) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2024, HP (HPQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $12.8 billion, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +1.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS: $6.24 billion compared to the $5.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems: $8.43 billion compared to the $8.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Supplies: $2.86 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing: $1.21 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing: $299 million versus $313.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.4% change.
  • Net revenue- Printing: $4.37 billion versus $4.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
  • Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $508 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $491.89 million.
  • Earnings from operations- Corporate Investments: -$30 million compared to the -$128.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Earnings from operations- Printing: $829 million compared to the $828.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for HP here>>>

Shares of HP have returned +18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise