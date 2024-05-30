Back to top

Pure Storage (PSTG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2024, Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) reported revenue of $693.48 million, up 17.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $681.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +45.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pure Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product: $347.38 million compared to the $329.82 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription services: $346.10 million versus $348.73 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change.
  • Non-GAAP Gross profit- Subscription services: $259.12 million versus $257.88 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP Gross profit- Product: $253.04 million versus $237.45 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Pure Storage have returned +24.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

