Capri Holdings (CPRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.22 billion, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -5.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -41.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capri Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Jimmy Choo: $137 million versus $147.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change.
  • Revenue- Michael Kors: $822 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $868.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
  • Revenue- Versace: $264 million compared to the $276.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
  • Income from operations- Jimmy Choo: -$8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.10 million.
  • Income from operations- Michael Kors: $116 million compared to the $136.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income from operations- Versace: $1 million compared to the $18.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Capri Holdings have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

