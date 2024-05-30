Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UiPath (PATH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

UiPath (PATH - Free Report) reported $335.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $332.84 million, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

Here is how UiPath performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New ARR: $44 million versus $46.72 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • ARR: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Licenses: $140.13 million versus $145.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription services: $185.13 million versus $178.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change.
  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $9.85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
Shares of UiPath have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

