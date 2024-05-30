Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Red Robin (RRGB) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) reported revenue of $388.54 million, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.80, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $397.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.41, the EPS surprise was -95.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Red Robin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total: 505 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 507.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue - YoY change: -6.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -5.6%.
  • Number of restaurants - Franchised: 92 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 92.
  • Number of restaurants - Company-owned: 413 compared to the 415 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $9.97 million versus $10.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.
  • Revenues- Restaurant revenue: $378.57 million compared to the $386.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.
Shares of Red Robin have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

