Compared to Estimates, American Eagle (AEO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2024, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.14 billion, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +21.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1,173 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,186.
  • Number of stores - AE Brand: 846 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 823.
  • Gross square footage - Total: 7.22 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.35 Msq ft.
  • Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone: 307 compared to the 316 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total net revenue- American Eagle: $724.74 million versus $701 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
  • Total net revenue- Aerie: $372.65 million compared to the $388 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
Shares of American Eagle have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

