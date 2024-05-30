We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Verint (VRNT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Verint Systems (VRNT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, indicating an increase of 1.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $214.71 million, representing a decrease of 1.1% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Verint metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP' will reach $21.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP' stands at $24.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP' should arrive at $26.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Verint shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VRNT is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>