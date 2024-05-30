Back to top

Burlington Stores (BURL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2024, Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.36 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion, representing a surprise of +0.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Burlington Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales: 2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.
  • Stores at period end: 1,021 compared to the 1,023 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Net Sales: $2.36 billion versus $2.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $4.24 million compared to the $4.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
Shares of Burlington Stores have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

