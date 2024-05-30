Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dick's (DKS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) reported $3.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $3.30 for the same period compares to $3.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of +2.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dick's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 5.3% versus 2.4% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 857 compared to the 862 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Square Footage: 42.9 Msqft compared to the 42.87 Msqft average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store: 134 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 137.
  • Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods: 723 versus 726 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Dick's have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

