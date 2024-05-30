Back to top

Kohl's (KSS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) reported $3.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of -$0.24 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion, representing a surprise of -4.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -700.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kohl's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -3% versus -0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1,100 versus 1,174 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales: $3.18 billion versus $3.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
  • Other revenue: $204 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $204.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
Shares of Kohl's have returned +15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

