Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dollar General (DG) Q1 Earnings

Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported $9.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $2.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.87 billion, representing a surprise of +0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending store count: 20,149 versus 20,166 estimated by 20 analysts on average.
  • Same store sales growth: 2.4% versus 1.7% estimated by 20 analysts on average.
  • Total selling square footage: 152.61 Msq ft versus 152.12 Msq ft estimated by 19 analysts on average.
  • Store closings: 34 versus the 18-analyst average estimate of 17.
  • New store openings: 197 versus 200 estimated by 18 analysts on average.
  • Net sales per square foot: $64.96 compared to the $64.75 average estimate based on 14 analysts.
  • Net Sales Per Store: $0.49 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $0.49 million.
  • Net Sales by category- Consumables: $8.21 billion versus $7.95 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Net Sales by category- Seasonal: $963.51 million compared to the $993.04 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales by category- Home products: $478.79 million compared to the $539.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales by category- Apparel: $260.87 million compared to the $274.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dollar General here>>>

Shares of Dollar General have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

