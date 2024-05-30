We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dollar General (DG) Q1 Earnings
Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported $9.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $2.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.87 billion, representing a surprise of +0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Ending store count: 20,149 versus 20,166 estimated by 20 analysts on average.
- Same store sales growth: 2.4% versus 1.7% estimated by 20 analysts on average.
- Total selling square footage: 152.61 Msq ft versus 152.12 Msq ft estimated by 19 analysts on average.
- Store closings: 34 versus the 18-analyst average estimate of 17.
- New store openings: 197 versus 200 estimated by 18 analysts on average.
- Net sales per square foot: $64.96 compared to the $64.75 average estimate based on 14 analysts.
- Net Sales Per Store: $0.49 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $0.49 million.
- Net Sales by category- Consumables: $8.21 billion versus $7.95 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
- Net Sales by category- Seasonal: $963.51 million compared to the $993.04 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
- Net Sales by category- Home products: $478.79 million compared to the $539.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
- Net Sales by category- Apparel: $260.87 million compared to the $274.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
Shares of Dollar General have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.