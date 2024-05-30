Back to top

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2024, Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $659.2 million, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $665.45 million, representing a surprise of -0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Caleres Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Famous Footwear: $349.55 million versus $347.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Brand Portfolio: $317.21 million compared to the $332.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations and Other: -$7.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$12.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.6%.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Brand Portfolio: $147.81 million versus $148.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Famous Footwear: $161.01 million versus $158.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Caleres Inc. have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

