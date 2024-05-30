Back to top

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2024, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) reported revenue of $817.14 million, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $826.55 million, representing a surprise of -1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +57.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cracker Barrel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change: -1.5% compared to the -0.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable-store sales - Retail - YoY change: -3.8% versus -3.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Company-Owned Units - Cracker Barrel: 658 compared to the 661 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Retail: $145.43 million compared to the $149.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Restaurant: $654.41 million versus $677.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cracker Barrel here>>>

Shares of Cracker Barrel have returned -19.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

