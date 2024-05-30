We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on GE Aerospace (GE)
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance due to rising costs and forex woes. These factors are likely to impede GE’s earnings in the quarters ahead.
Let’s discuss the factors that might continue taking a toll on this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company.
Steep Costs: GE Aerospace has been dealing with the adverse impacts of the high cost of sales and operating expenses. In the first quarter, its cost of sales jumped 8.4% year over year to $11.6 billion, while selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5.9% to $2.3 billion. Also, research and development expenses increased 17.6% to $507 million. The company incurred high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities.
Despite improvement, supply-chain challenges, such as the availability of raw materials and labor shortages, especially in the defense market, continue to weigh on GE Aerospace’s operations. While pricing actions are driving the company’s margin performance, raw material cost inflation, especially at shorter cycle businesses, is partly offsetting it.
Forex Woes: Geographical diversification helps GE Aerospace’s businesses to flourish. However, international presence keeps the company exposed to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations. This is because a strengthening U.S. dollar may require the company to either raise prices or contract profit margins in locations outside the United States. Thus, adverse currency movements are a worry.
Dip in Consumer Confidence: Any dip in consumer confidence — a key determinant of the economy’s health — may seriously affect spending. The company’s customers, particularly from the utilities and power sectors, remain sensitive to macroeconomic factors, including interest rate hikes, credit availability and more, which is likely to negatively impact their sentiment. This may adversely affect its growth and profitability.
Southbound Estimate Revisions: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE’s 2024 earnings has been revised 12.9% downward.
GE Aerospace Price and Consensus
GE Aerospace price-consensus-chart | GE Aerospace Quote
