Comfort Systems (FIX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
The latest trading session saw Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) ending at $335.22, denoting a -0.79% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 11.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Comfort Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.04, up 57.51% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comfort Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.4 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.