NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) closed at $33.75, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.08%.
The the stock of limited partnership for clean-energy projects has risen by 16.29% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.58, showcasing a 9.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $389.24 million, indicating a 11.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +455.88% and +7.26%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.64% higher. NextEra Energy Partners presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.72.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.