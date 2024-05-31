Back to top

The Cooper Companies (COO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2024, The Cooper Companies (COO - Free Report) reported revenue of $942.6 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $947.95 million, representing a surprise of -0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Cooper Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Geography- Americas: $264.40 million compared to the $261.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific: $134.50 million compared to the $145.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Geography- EMEA: $237 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $221.40 million.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI: $635.90 million compared to the $631.35 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI: $306.70 million versus $317.29 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical: $182.90 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $184.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility: $123.80 million compared to the $131.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI- Sphere, other: $325.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $327.89 million.
  • Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric and multifocal: $310.30 million compared to the $305.27 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of The Cooper Companies have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

