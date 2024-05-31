We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Jabil (JBL - Free Report) ending at $119.22, denoting a +1.61% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.08%.
Shares of the electronics manufacturer have appreciated by 2.58% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.90, signifying a 4.52% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.51 billion, indicating a 23.23% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.41 per share and a revenue of $28.49 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.55% and -17.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Jabil is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.
Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.