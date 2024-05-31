We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HashiCorp (HCP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP - Free Report) reported $160.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +600.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HashiCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Professional Services and other: $6.01 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.83 million.
- Revenue- Subscription: $154.57 million compared to the $148.51 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Revenue- Cloud-hosted services: $24.59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23 million.
- Revenue- Support: $113.63 million compared to the $110.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- License: $16.35 million versus $15.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of HashiCorp have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.