Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nordstrom (JWN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2024, Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.34 billion, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.24, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was -200.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nordstrom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 365 compared to the 364 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 3.8% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Credit card revenues: $114 million compared to the $110.57 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales: $3.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack: $1.18 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom: $2.04 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nordstrom here>>>

Shares of Nordstrom have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise