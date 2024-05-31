Back to top

Company News for May 31, 2024

  • Best Buy Co. Inc.’s ((BBY - Free Report) ) shares climbed 13.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.
  • Shares of Burlington Stores Inc. ((BURL - Free Report) ) soared 17.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.
  • Foot Locker Inc.’s ((FL - Free Report) ) shares jumped 15% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12.
  • Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. ((AEO - Free Report) ) tumbled 7.6% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $1,143.9 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,147.8 million.  

