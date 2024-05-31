3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying.
And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
The tried-and-true retirement investing approach of yesterday doesn't work today.
Years ago, investors at or close to retirement could put money into fixed-income assets and depend on appealing yields to generate consistent, solid pay streams to fund a comfortable retirement. 10-year Treasury bond rates in the late 1990s floated around 6.50%, but unfortunately, those days of being able to exclusively rely on Treasury yields to fund retirement income are over.
While this yield reduction may not seem drastic, it adds up: for a $1 million investment in 10-year Treasuries, the rate drop means a difference in yield of more than $1 million.
Today's retirees are getting hit hard by reduced bond yields - and the Social Security picture isn't too rosy either. Right now and for the near future, Social Security benefits are still being paid, but it has been estimated that the Social Security funds will be depleted as soon as 2035.
So what can retirees do? You could dramatically reduce your expenses, and go out on a limb hoping your Social Security benefits don't diminish. On the other hand, you could opt for an alternative investment that gives a steady, higher-rate income stream to supplant lessening bond yields.
Invest in Dividend Stocks
We feel that these dividend-paying equities - as long as they are from high-quality, low-risk issuers - can give retirement investors a smart option to replace low-yielding Treasury bonds (or other bonds).
Look for stocks that have paid steady, increasing dividends for years (or decades), and have not cut their dividends even during recessions.
Going beyond those familiar names, you can find excellent dividend-paying stocks by following a few guidelines. Look for companies that pay a dividend yield of around 3%, with positive annual dividend growth. The growth rate is key to help combat the effects of inflation.
Here are three dividend-paying stocks retirees should consider for their nest egg portfolio.
UGI ( is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 6.01%. This compares to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry's yield of 3.33% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%. The company's annualized dividend growth in the past year was 4.17%. UGI Quick Quote UGI - Free Report) Check UGI ( UGI Quick Quote UGI - Free Report) dividend history here>>> Virtus Investment Partners ( is paying out a dividend of $1.9 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.35% compared to the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield of 1.91% and the S&P 500's yield. The annualized dividend growth of the company was 15.15% over the past year. VRTS Quick Quote VRTS - Free Report) Check Virtus Investment Partners ( VRTS Quick Quote VRTS - Free Report) dividend history here>>>
Currently paying a dividend of $0.12 per share,
Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( has a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.63% and the S&P 500's current yield. Annualized dividend growth for the company in the past year was 20%. XHR Quick Quote XHR - Free Report) Check Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( XHR Quick Quote XHR - Free Report) dividend history here>>> But aren't stocks generally more risky than bonds?
Overall, that is true. But stocks are a broad class, and you can reduce the risks significantly by selecting high-quality dividend stocks that can generate regular, predictable income and can also decrease the volatility of your portfolio compared to the overall stock market.
Combating the impact of inflation is one advantage of owning these dividend-paying stocks. Here's why: many of these stable, high-quality companies increase their dividends over time, which translates to rising dividend income that offsets the effects of inflation.
Thinking about dividend-focused mutual funds or ETFs? Watch out for fees.
You may be thinking, "I like this dividend strategy, but instead of investing in individual stocks, I'm going to find a dividend-focused mutual fund or ETF." This approach can make sense, but be aware that some mutual funds and specialized ETFs carry high fees, which may reduce your dividend gains or income, and defeat the goal of this dividend investment approach. If you do wish to invest in a fund, do your research to find the best-quality dividend funds with the lowest fees.
Bottom Line
Seeking steady, consistent income through dividends can be a smart option for financial security in retirement, whether you invest in mutual funds, ETFs, or in dividend-paying stocks.
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying.
And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
The tried-and-true retirement investing approach of yesterday doesn't work today.
Years ago, investors at or close to retirement could put money into fixed-income assets and depend on appealing yields to generate consistent, solid pay streams to fund a comfortable retirement. 10-year Treasury bond rates in the late 1990s floated around 6.50%, but unfortunately, those days of being able to exclusively rely on Treasury yields to fund retirement income are over.
While this yield reduction may not seem drastic, it adds up: for a $1 million investment in 10-year Treasuries, the rate drop means a difference in yield of more than $1 million.
Today's retirees are getting hit hard by reduced bond yields - and the Social Security picture isn't too rosy either. Right now and for the near future, Social Security benefits are still being paid, but it has been estimated that the Social Security funds will be depleted as soon as 2035.
So what can retirees do? You could dramatically reduce your expenses, and go out on a limb hoping your Social Security benefits don't diminish. On the other hand, you could opt for an alternative investment that gives a steady, higher-rate income stream to supplant lessening bond yields.
Invest in Dividend Stocks
We feel that these dividend-paying equities - as long as they are from high-quality, low-risk issuers - can give retirement investors a smart option to replace low-yielding Treasury bonds (or other bonds).
Look for stocks that have paid steady, increasing dividends for years (or decades), and have not cut their dividends even during recessions.
Going beyond those familiar names, you can find excellent dividend-paying stocks by following a few guidelines. Look for companies that pay a dividend yield of around 3%, with positive annual dividend growth. The growth rate is key to help combat the effects of inflation.
Here are three dividend-paying stocks retirees should consider for their nest egg portfolio.
UGI (UGI - Free Report) is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 6.01%. This compares to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry's yield of 3.33% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%. The company's annualized dividend growth in the past year was 4.17%. Check UGI (UGI - Free Report) dividend history here>>>
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS - Free Report) is paying out a dividend of $1.9 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.35% compared to the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield of 1.91% and the S&P 500's yield. The annualized dividend growth of the company was 15.15% over the past year. Check Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS - Free Report) dividend history here>>>
Currently paying a dividend of $0.12 per share, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) has a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.63% and the S&P 500's current yield. Annualized dividend growth for the company in the past year was 20%. Check Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) dividend history here>>>
But aren't stocks generally more risky than bonds?
Overall, that is true. But stocks are a broad class, and you can reduce the risks significantly by selecting high-quality dividend stocks that can generate regular, predictable income and can also decrease the volatility of your portfolio compared to the overall stock market.
Combating the impact of inflation is one advantage of owning these dividend-paying stocks. Here's why: many of these stable, high-quality companies increase their dividends over time, which translates to rising dividend income that offsets the effects of inflation.
Thinking about dividend-focused mutual funds or ETFs? Watch out for fees.
You may be thinking, "I like this dividend strategy, but instead of investing in individual stocks, I'm going to find a dividend-focused mutual fund or ETF." This approach can make sense, but be aware that some mutual funds and specialized ETFs carry high fees, which may reduce your dividend gains or income, and defeat the goal of this dividend investment approach. If you do wish to invest in a fund, do your research to find the best-quality dividend funds with the lowest fees.
Bottom Line
Seeking steady, consistent income through dividends can be a smart option for financial security in retirement, whether you invest in mutual funds, ETFs, or in dividend-paying stocks.