Countdown to Sprinklr (CXM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprinklr (CXM - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $194.54 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sprinklr metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should arrive at $178.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional Services' stands at $16.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Gross Margin - Subscription' to come in at 80.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83%.
Sprinklr shares have witnessed a change of -3.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CXM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>