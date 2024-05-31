Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Carlisle (CSL) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CSL crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for CSL

Shares of CSL have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that CSL could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CSL's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting CSL on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today