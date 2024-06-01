We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AppFolio (APPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) closed at $228.32, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.01%.
The property management software maker's shares have seen a decrease of 2.69% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AppFolio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 295.65% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $188.18 million, up 27.94% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $773.8 million, indicating changes of +133.92% and +24.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.33% higher. Currently, AppFolio is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, AppFolio is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 57.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.08.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.