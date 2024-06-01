We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Shell (SHEL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Shell (SHEL - Free Report) reached $72.78, with a +1.86% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.
The oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 0.92% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.85, showcasing a 23.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.71 billion, up 16.69% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $351.7 billion, indicating changes of -0.36% and +8.82%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.55% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Shell presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Shell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.59, so one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.