Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) is a lifestyle retail chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a retailer of apparels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Adient (ADNT) - free report >>

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) - free report >>

Published in

retail