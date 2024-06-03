See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap Institutional (FTHSX - Free Report) . FTHSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.27%.
BlackRock Basic Value I (MABAX - Free Report) : 0.56% expense ratio and 0.42% management fee. MABAX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 9.59% over the last five years, MABAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap I (GWGIX - Free Report) : 0.87% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. GWGIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With a five-year annual return of 10.1%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.