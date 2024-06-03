OOMA Boosts Communications for SMBs With Ooma Office Upgrade

Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) , a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, has announced significant updates to its Ooma Office business phone and communications service. These enhancements are designed to bolster customer engagement and team collaboration for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Ooma Office is a scalable and affordable service. The latest updates aim to help SMBs compete more effectively with larger enterprises. Key features now available include a "Contact Us" widget, an auto-dialer and online whiteboards for videoconferencing. The "Contact Us" widget allows website visitors to submit their contact information and a message directly through a pop-up form. Employees can respond immediately via a desktop or mobile app. This feature enhances customer interaction by streamlining the communication process. The auto dialer is tailored for customer support, sales and accounts receivable teams, enabling them to handle large volumes of outbound calls efficiently. Calls are queued from a pre-loaded spreadsheet, increasing productivity as agents can seamlessly move from one call to the next while taking notes. Additionally, Ooma Office now supports scheduled messages, allowing businesses to plan SMS communications in advance. This is particularly useful for service managers who need to send customer notifications during business hours despite preparing them over the weekend. The Call Park feature has also been expanded to desktop and mobile apps. Users can manage multiple inbound calls, placing them on hold for later resumption or pick-up by other team members. This feature improves call handling flexibility and efficiency. For videoconferencing, Ooma Office introduces an online whiteboard tool, enabling users to collaborate in real-time using various pens, text tools and shapes. Team chat functionality is now available on the mobile app, extending the collaborative capabilities of the desktop app to mobile users. Ooma Office is available in three pricing tiers: Essentials at $19.95, Pro at $24.95 and Pro Plus at $29.95 per user per month. All new features are included in Ooma Office Pro Plus, with select features also available in Ooma Office Pro. These enhancements, provided at no additional cost to Pro and Pro Plus users, demonstrate Ooma's commitment to bridging the technology gap for SMBs, offering tools that were once exclusive to larger organizations. This, in turn, is likely to attract more SMBs seeking advanced, cost-effective communication solutions. The stock has lost 33.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 54.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Ooma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
