We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock Gains 5.3% as Q2 Earnings Rise
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) have gained 5.3% since the release of its fiscal second-quarter 2024 (ended Apr 30) results late last week. Quarterly adjusted net income of C$4.2 billion ($3.09 billion) grew 11% from the prior-year quarter.
During the reported quarter, RY completed the previously announced deal to acquire HSBC Bank Canada for C$13.5 billion. Results were driven by higher revenues and loans and deposit balances. However, an increase in expenses and provisions acted as a headwind.
Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Total revenues were C$14.15 billion ($10.43 billion), up 14% year over year.
Net interest income (NII) was C$6.62 billion ($4.88 billion), growing 9% from the prior-year quarter. Non-interest income was C$7.53 billion ($5.55 billion), surging 19%.
Non-interest expenses were C$8.31 billion ($6.12 billion), up 12%.
The company’s provision for credit losses was C$920 million ($677.9 million), jumping 58%.
Balance Sheet Solid
As of Apr 30, 2024, Royal Bank of Canada’s total loans were C$966.25 billion ($704.3 billion), up 12% from the prior quarter. Deposits totaled C$1.33 trillion ($1 trillion), rising 7%. Total assets were C$2.03 trillion ($1.5 trillion), up 3%.
Capital Ratios Deteriorate
As of Apr 30, 2024, Royal Bank of Canada’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.1%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 14.9%. Total capital ratio was 16.1%, falling from 16.8%.
The company’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.8%, down from 13.7% in the prior-year quarter.
Our View
Solid loan balances, higher rates and a diversified product mix will likely keep driving Royal Bank of Canada’s financials. However, higher provisions on the uncertain economic outlook are major near-term concerns.
Royal Bank Of Canada Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Royal Bank Of Canada price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Royal Bank Of Canada Quote
Royal Bank of Canada currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Canadian Banks
The Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income was C$2.11 billion ($1.55 billion), which declined 2.6% year over year.
A rise in expenses and a surge in provisions for credit losses hurt the results. However, higher revenues, an increase in loan balance and solid capital ratios were tailwinds for BNS.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income of C$3.79 billion ($2.79 billion), which increased 2.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Results benefited from higher non-interest income and growth in loans and deposit balance. However, an increase in expenses and provision for credit losses were the undermining factors for TD.