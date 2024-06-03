QIAGEN (QGEN) Advances Precision Medicine With New QIAseq Kit

QIAGEN N.V. ( QGEN Quick Quote QGEN - Free Report) recently announced the launch of its QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit. The new kit enables seamless preparation of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation sequencing (NGS), such as whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS), as well as downstream target enrichment based on hybrid capture from a single sample.
The latest development is likely to enhance QIAGEN’s Life Sciences business area. The kit adds to the company’s growing portfolio that harnesses the true potential of NGS in biological research by offering fast and efficient solutions that reduce turnaround times and maximize sequencing capacity.
More on the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit
The new QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit facilitates multiomics — the studies of several omic fields like genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics to gain a deeper understanding of biological processes and systems. This is particularly important for studying diseases like cancer. The kit offers a streamlined and rapid workflow to generate WGS and WTS libraries from a single sample by combining chemistry optimized for DNA and RNA simultaneously. Using traditional methods, separate workflows for DNA and RNA sequencing require a large amount of sample material, labor-intensive library preparation procedures and long turn-around times.
Researchers can also use the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit for generating DNA-only or RNA-only libraries. It is the first NGS multimodal kit on the market that is compatible with a wide range of input samples, including blood, Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded samples and cell-free DNA (cfDNA). This is particularly relevant in translational research, such as in the study of cancers, where different types of samples may be available.
Furthermore, the kit is highly sensitive, enabling the detection of both DNA and RNA rare variants. The DNA and RNA libraries generated using the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit are directly compatible with different sequencing platforms such as Illumina instruments and Element Aviti and can be sequenced on other sequencers with an added conversion step (Complete Genomics/MGI, Singular Genomics and Ultima Genomics).
In addition, the flexibility of generating DNA-only or RNA-only libraries, as well as DNA and RNA libraries compatible with further target enrichment by hybrid capture, consolidates an NGS lab’s multiple workflows into a single kit, saving lab resources while enhancing efficiency. For target enrichment, the QIAseq xHYB Human panels can be used for WES (Whole Exome Sequencing) or targeted sequencing with custom-designed content. The libraries are also compatible with hybrid capture panels from other providers.
News in Detail
The introduction of the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Lib Kit addresses a direct need in the scientific community for a more efficient way to conduct multiomic studies. Studying and understanding the complexity of biological systems better will facilitate identifying potential biomarkers for diseases or therapeutic targets for drug development and advance precision medicine and healthcare.
With a focus on front-end sample processing and downstream bioinformatics, QIAGEN provides cutting-edge NGS technologies for genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics and metagenomics applications. The company’s QIAseq kits have processed more than four million NGS samples, enabling biomarker research, gene expression studies, viral epidemiology and disease surveillance.
Industry Prospects Per a Research report, the global NGS library preparation market was valued at $1.42 billion in 2022 and is likely to witness a 13.2% CAGR through 2030.
The library preparation market is witnessing growth due to factors such as a rise in sequencing and increasing awareness of genomics among healthcare professionals.
Notable Progress in the Life Sciences Business
In May 2024, QIAGEN announced a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to develop a novel test for its QIAcuity digital PCR devices that will boost forensics by improving the quantification of DNA in human samples. The collaboration further solidifies the company’s leading position in human identification and forensics.
Price Performance
In the past year, QGEN shares have dropped 8.6% compared with the industry's 10.7% fall.
industry’s 10.7% fall. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health and Medpace sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ResMed carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here .
Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 117% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have risen from 11 cents to 18 cents in 2024 and from 25 cents to 33 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have moved up to $11.29 from $11.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 78.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have moved to $7.64 from $7.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 7.1% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 1.9%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
