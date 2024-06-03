In its upcoming report, Smucker (
Gear Up for Smucker (SJM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Smucker (SJM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Smucker metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' of $671.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' should arrive at $493.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -37.1% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' will reach $301.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Consumer Foods' at $450.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- U.S. retail coffee' should come in at $195.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $200.10 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' will reach $121.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $145.50 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' will reach $49.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $47.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- U.S. retail consumer Foods' reaching $90.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $103.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>>
Shares of Smucker have experienced a change of -1.3% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>