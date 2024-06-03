In its upcoming report, Vail Resorts (
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Vail Resorts (MTN) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Vail Resorts (MTN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.99 per share, reflecting an increase of 22.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.31 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vail Resorts metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue' should arrive at $95.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue' to come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental' will reach $136.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other' stands at $53.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms' will reach $39.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Resort net revenue' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining' of $108.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school' at $156.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Mountain - Total skier visits' to reach 9.21 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.24 thousand.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR' reaching $219.88. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $218.79.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR' should come in at $175.67. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $170.35 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mountain - ETP' will likely reach $81.83. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.83.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vail Resorts here>>>
Over the past month, Vail Resorts shares have recorded returns of -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>