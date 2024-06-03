Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for June 3, 2024

  • Caesars Entertainment, Inc. ((CZR - Free Report) ) shares rose 11.7% following a Bloomberg report that billionaire investor Carl Icahn has acquired a significant stake in the hotel and casino operator.
  • Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. ((ULTA - Free Report) ) increased 2.5% after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $6.47, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.19 per share.
  • Zscaler, Inc. ((ZS - Free Report) ) surged 8.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.88, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.
  • The Gap, Inc. ((GPS - Free Report) ) shares climbed 28.6% after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.41, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.

