DocuSign (DOCU) Announces Completion of Lexion Acquisition
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 19.3%, outperforming the 15.9% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
The company recently finalized its acquisition of AI-powered agreement management software provider Lexion, a decision initially announced on May 6, 2024.
Founded in 2019, Lexion offers an agreement workflow platform that streamlines and centralizes the contracting process, integrating seamlessly with team workflows. Its products include a repository for storing agreements, equipped with AI tools for automating workflows and pulling out valuable information, thus enabling businesses to gain more insights and improve their decision making.
Buyout Bolsters Intelligent Agreement Management
The buyout fortifies DocuSign's position in Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) by adding more AI-assisted capabilities to its IAM platform. The integration will provide customers with richer insights and analysis, speeding up contract reviews and negotiations and simplifying information retrieval within documents.
DocuSign opened up Intelligent Agreement Management and launched DocuSign IAM, and a suite of related applications in April 2024. The platform helps businesses transform agreement data into actionable insights and fast-track contract review cycles.
Commenting on the move, Allan Thygesen, chief executive officer at DocuSign, said, "DocuSign is already helping over 1.5 million customers around the world manage their agreements, and we plan to integrate Lexion's technology into DocuSign solutions, including more advanced document understanding for contract reviews, negotiations, insights, analysis and more."
