T-Mobile (TMUS) Boosts Network System for Disaster Readiness
T-Mobile, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) has recently taken various initiatives to enhance its network infrastructure and prepare its team and resources for swift disaster management. The Un-carrier has expanded its network emergency response assets and vehicles by 2.4 times and also planning to induct its largest disaster response network vehicles, XL SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell-On-Light-Trucks) and XL SatCOWs (Satellite Cell-On-Wheels) Satellite Cell-On-Light-Trucks in the emergency fleet.
To efficiently handle on-site operations and support tasks, it is deploying heavy-duty command center trailers and Community Support Command Center Class C RVs. TMUS’ portable satellite communication system VSATs (Very Small Aperture Terminals) will be utilized to establish connectivity in remote areas, while Heavy-duty Wi-Fi and charging trucks and trailers will deliver the WIFI access and device charging systems. These comprehensive sets of resources will be readily accessible to mitigate the effects of power outages and restore connectivity.
The Un carrier is also undertaking a series of measures to collaborate and actively support first responders and public safety agencies. Under the Community Supports Advocates Program (CSAP), the company is training members to advance their skills, enriching them to come up with better disaster response strategies. CSAP members will play a crucial role in cooperating with government organizations and other agencies in deploying Wi-Fi, device charging and other emergency services.
In response to the alarming reports predicting a record-breaking hurricane season and heightened risks of wildfire, TMUS has activated the new 2.5 GHz spectrum. This will significantly enhance capacity and coverage for around 60 million customers across the country. It is undertaking upgrades of towers, cell sites, network switches and data centers. Critical components, such as backup power solutions, including batteries and generators, are also deployed in key sites. Skilled technicians and engineers at T-Mobile’s National Operations Centers will monitor the network 24/7. The NOC team will remotely adjust and deliver more bandwidth to frontline workers to operate data-intensive applications.
Connectivity is a crucial element for disaster preparedness. Robust communication channels empower frontline workers to rapidly conduct search and rescue operations, exchange real-time updates, alert locals about impending crises, and contact affected individuals. Without connectivity, all these disaster management efforts will be significantly blunted.
Strengthening network resilience will bolster T-Mobile’s service reliability during emergency situations. This will enable the Uncarrier to gain greater customer trust and enhance brand reputation, traits which are indispensable to ensure competitive advantage in a highly saturated U.S. wireless industry.
T-Mobile is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its dedicated 5G spectrum assets with superior propagation and a strong emphasis on customer experience are supporting the top line. Its Ultra Capacity 5G network is powered by the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum, which delivers superfast speed, covers 300 million people and ensures a superior 5G experience.
Shares of the company have gained 32.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.4%.
