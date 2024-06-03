Understanding Abercrombie (ANF) Reliance on International Revenue

Have you evaluated the performance of
Abercrombie & Fitch's ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) international operations for the quarter ending April 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this teen clothing retailer, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.
The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.
Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.
Our review of ANF's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.
The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.02 billion, marking an increase of 22.1% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting ANF's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.
A Dive into ANF's International Revenue Trends
Of the total revenue, $35.83 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 3.5%. This represented a surprise of +17.06% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $30.61 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $42.6 million, or 2.9%, and $33.33 million, or 4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $164.78 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16.1% of the total. This represented a surprise of +9.06% compared to the $151.09 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $219.05 million (15.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $139.26 million (16.7%) to the total revenue.
Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets
It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Abercrombie will post revenues of $1.07 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 14.7% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa to this revenue are 2.9% and 15%, translating into $31.19 million and $160.52 million, respectively.
For the full year, the company is expected to generate $4.73 billion in total revenue, up 10.4% from the previous year. Revenues from Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to constitute 3% ($141.85 million) and 15.2% ($718.04 million) of the total, respectively.
Wrapping Up
The dependency of Abercrombie on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.
In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.
Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.
The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an
externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.
Abercrombie currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> A Review of Abercrombie's Recent Stock Market Performance
Over the past month, the stock has gained 34.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 5.1% increase. The Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, of which Abercrombie is a part, has risen 3.3% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 45.7% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 4.2% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 0.9%.
Image: Bigstock
