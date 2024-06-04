We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMD-Nvidia ETFs in Focus Amid New Chip Introductions
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) recentlyintroduced its latest artificial intelligence (AI) processors at the Computex technology trade show in Taipei. CEO Lisa Su presented the MI325X accelerator, scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2024. This move is part of AMD's strategic plan to challenge industry leader Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) in the competitive AI semiconductor market.
Meanwhile, Nvidia also unveiled its next generation of AI chips – Rubin, which features 8 stacks of HBM4 memory. The platform, available in 2026, includes new GPUs for AI training and deployment, and a central processor named “Vera.”
Growing Demand for AI Chips
The surge in generative AI programs has created a high demand for advanced chips used in AI data centers. California-based AMD is striving to compete with Nvidia, which currently dominates about 80% of the AI semiconductor market.
Following Nvidia's lead, AMD announced plans to release new AI chips on an annual basis. Nvidia too committed to releasing new AI chip models annually. The Rubin AI platform will use HBM4 memory, with Rubin Ultra featuring 12 HBM4 stacks. Notably, Nvidia’s accelerated computing technology offers significant cost and energy savings.
Meanwhile, AMD introduced the MI350 series, expected in 2025, promising a 35-fold improvement in inference performance compared to the current MI300 series. Additionally, the MI400 series, based on a new architecture called "Next," is set to launch in 2026.
AMD also announced that its latest generation of central processor units (CPUs) will be available in the second half of 2024. While AI chips are prioritized for data centers, some CPUs are used alongside graphics processing units (GPUs), with a higher ratio of GPUs, as quoted on Reuters.
Investor Interest and Market Performance
Investors are keenly watching AMD and Nvidia for long-term updates on AI chip developments. AMD's shares have more than doubled since early 2023, although this growth is modest compared to Nvidia's seven-fold surge in the same period. AMD anticipates AI chip sales of about $4 billion for 2024, a $500 million increase from previous estimates.
Tap Both Companies With These ETFs
Investors can access both chip makers through a single investment. This includes ETFs like Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC - Free Report) , AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI - Free Report) , Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ - Free Report) and TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ - Free Report) .
AMD has about 7.23% exposure to SHOC, 6.57% focus on WUGI, 6.31% focus on SOXQ, and 6.11% focus on LRNZ. In contrast, NVDA has about 31% exposure to both SHOC and WUGI, 15.27% focus on SOXQ, and 16.57% focus on LRNZ.