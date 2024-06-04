Dollar Tree, Inc. ( DLTR Quick Quote DLTR - Free Report) has been benefiting from growth across segments, higher traffic trends and robust market share gains. The company has been making significant progress in optimizing its store portfolio through new store openings, renovations, re-banners and closings. In the latest development, management has announced that it has acquired designation rights for 170 leases of 99 Cents Only Stores across Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. The aforesaid deal was completed through two transactions in May, approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. DLTR has also acquired the North American Intellectual Property of 99 Cents Only Stores and select on-site furniture, fixtures and equipment. The California-based 99 Cents Only Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and subsequently began the disposition of its assets, which include the inventory, owned real estate and store leases. Dollar Tree is likely to welcome customers from 99 Cents Only Stores as early as this fall. What’s More?
Dollar Tree's (DLTR) Strategic Initiatives Appear Encouraging
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 15.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.5% growth.
