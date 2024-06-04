Back to top

HealthEquity (HQY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2024, HealthEquity (HQY - Free Report) reported revenue of $287.6 million, up 17.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.78 million, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total HSA Assets: $27.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.82 billion.
  • Total HSA investments: $11.43 billion versus $10.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • HSAs Accounts: 9.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.92 million.
  • Total HSA cash: $15.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.30 billion.
  • Total Accounts: 16,010 thousand versus 15,825.37 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • CDBs Accounts: 6,913 thousand compared to the 6,945.47 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Service revenue: $118.21 million versus $113.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.
  • Revenue- Custodial revenue: $121.64 million versus $117.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.8% change.
  • Revenue- Interchange revenue: $47.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for HealthEquity here>>>

Shares of HealthEquity have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

